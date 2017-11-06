JD.COM GIVES A BOOST: JD.com, China’s e-commerce giant, has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue to support the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner to acknowledge the 2017 finalists tonight.

The 2017 winner and two runners-up will be revealed at the dinner gala at the Weylin in Brooklyn. The evening ‘s featured keynote speaker will be Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of Christian Dior, who will chat with Vogue International editor at large Hamish Bowles. Karlie Kloss will introduce the conversation.

The 2017 finalists are Ahlem Manai-Platt, Ahlem; Becca McCharen-Tran, Chromat; Christopher Bevans, Dyne; Victor Glemaud; Jordan Askill; Matthew Harris, Mateo New York; Eli Azran, RTA; Sandy Liang; Telfar Clemens, Telfar, and Patric DiCaprio, Bryn Taubensee, David Moses and Claire Sully, Vaquera.

“JD is proud to support the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in its quest to develop young talent,” said Xia Ding, president of JD Fashion, which was launched earlier this year. “The luxury market in China is quickly growing and the Chinese consumer has a strong appetite for American fashion and an eye for new and interesting brands. It is our duty to support emerging designers as they are just beginning to grow their businesses. We are excited to help bridge the next generation of American design talent with the Chinese fashion community.”

JD.com has been deepening its ties with the fashion industry. Last month, JD.com launched its own dedicated channel targeting rich Chinese shoppers called Toplife and last spring JD.com invested $397 million in Farfetch.

Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA, said, “The annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund dinner is the important conclusion to CFDA’s and Vogue’s work in supporting the future generation of American fashion, and appreciate JD for recognizing the value in new American talent.”

In addition to mentorship by established designers and industry executives, the winner will receive a monetary prize of $400,000 and the two runners-up take home $150,000 each.

Since its inception in 2003, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund has granted $5.9 million to more than 35 design companies.