SEEING DOUBLE: Jean Paul Gaultier will come eye-to-eye with his doppelgänger on Monday at the unveiling of a new wax figure in his mold at the Musée Grévin, France’s answer to Madame Tussauds, 16 years after his first wax likeness entered the museum.

Created by sculptor Eric de Saint-Chaffray, the figure sports a crystal-embellished marinière specially created by Swarovski for the occasion, paired with a peacoat, jeans and boots supplied by Gaultier himself.

“It was a fun experience, my eyes are even bluer than in real life, I was completely amazed by the technique of the sculptors and all the care they put into every statue,” said the designer who this weekend will preside over the jury of the 88th edition of Miss France alongside Iris Mittenaere, Miss Universe 2016.

The new wax Gaultier will be in good company, with wax doubles of personalities including Christian Dior, Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell, Georges Clooney and Monica Bellucci as neighbors. The museum has only commissioned second versions of wax figures for a handful of personalities including Charles de Gaulle and Michael Jackson.