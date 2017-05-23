FASHIONABLE GUEST: Jean Paul Gaultier joined a roster of film luminaries on Tuesday for an exceptional photo call marking the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival.

The French designer, who was a member of the Cannes jury in 2012, was the only representative of the fashion industry to pose alongside actors including Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Catherine Deneuve, Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning for the group portrait.

Also present were directors Jane Campion, Oliver Stone, Pedro Almodóvar and Ken Loach, among others. In all, 113 leading figures from the world of film came together to pay tribute to the festival.

“I didn’t realize I was the only fashion designer in the picture. I’m so honored — film has always been an inspiration for me,” Gaultier said through a spokeswoman. “I had such a great time as a member of the jury in 2012. Cannes has a special place in my heart.”

Gaultier has often said the 1945 film “Falbalas,” “Paris Frills” in English, inspired his vocation.