Jeffrey Fashion Cares, the annual benefit thrown by Jeffrey Kalinsky set for April 11, will be hosted by Judith Light and honor Staff Sgt. Catherine Schmid.

The event, which features both a silent and live auction, followed by a runway show of men’s fashion, raises money and awareness for HIV/AIDS and supports various LGBT charities. As in the past, this year’s function will benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Hetrick-Martin Institute and Lambda Legal. It will once again take place at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.

The evening’s honoree will be Schmid, a 12-year U.S. Army veteran and a key plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the ban of transgender individuals serving in the military. Schmid was one of five members of the armed services and three hoping to enlist who filed a suit, brought by Lambda Legal, against the Trump administration’s ban on military service by transgender people in August.

Light is a Tony and Emmy winner who most recently appeared on “Transparent” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: An American Crime Story.”

