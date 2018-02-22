RAMEY JOINS DNA: Jen Ramey, one of the industry’s top model managers and vice president of IMG Models, is moving to DNA Model Management, where she will join the agency’s managing team. She will advise in the representation of DNA’s women’s, men’s and talent divisions.

Ramey has been with IMG for 15 years, where she worked with Kate Moss, while cultivating such talent as Liya Kebede, Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Andreea Diaconu and Freja Beha Erichsen, among others. She also managed her first male model, Jordan Barrett. Earlier, she worked at Women Model Management from 1989 to 1998, where she managed Moss’ career and other talent, along with launching PMI, the agency’s photography division.

“At a time in our industry where information and fashion is disposed of so quickly, DNA has worked incredibly hard to preserve the integrity of their talent. Their management approach is very much aligned with my own values…” said Ramey, who grew up in Marietta, Ga.

DNA, founded in 1995 by Jerome and David Bonnouvrier (who is now chief executive officer), represents such models as Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Nadja Auermann, Stella Tenant, Natalia Vodianova, Kirsty Hume, Adwoa Aboah, Constance Jablonski and Doutzen Kroes, among others.