Danskin on Wednesday will debut its fall 2017 “Fit for Everything” campaign featuring brand ambassador Jenna Dewan Tatum wearing its debut collection of intimates and loungewear.

“What’s really exciting to me about our ‘Fit for Everything’ campaign is that it’s so true to how I live my life. Dressing for day-to-night became a necessity when I became a mom, and I wear my Danskin from taking my daughter to school, to running errands, to date night or girl’s night out. We really wanted to capture that essence in this shoot,” said Dewan Tatum, who is a producer and host of NBC’s “World of Dance.”

Yu Tsai shot the campaign at a seaside Malibu, Calif., mansion, with Dewan Tatum practicing yoga on the balcony in leggings, relaxing in a bodysuit and joggers in the kitchen, and lounging in a coordinating bralette and high-waisted panty set. The actress-dancer was also photographed doing a “tree pose” on the beach while wearing an olive-toned leotard with laser-cut details. Danskin will also debut sleepwear and shapewear this fall.

“As an entrepreneur and mom-on-the-go, Jenna truly exemplifies the modern spirit of our fall collection, which is designed to meet the needs of Danskin’s contemporary consumer, whose wardrobe needs to enable an active lifestyle. We hope that the campaign will inspire fans to style their Danskin from day-to-night,” said Jamie Cygielman, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of Danskin parent Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Next month, Danskin will also support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through the creation of a capsule collection photographed on Dewan Tatum, which includes trend-driven activewear such as a reversible printed bomber jacket with a coordinating sports bra and matching leggings. The Breast Cancer Capsule Collection will retail for $34 to $50 on Danskin.com starting in September and Danskin will donate $10,000 in 2017 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, not contingent on sales.