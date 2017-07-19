OUT OF THE BLUE: Tiffany & Co.’s senior vice president of North America, Jennifer de Winter, has left the American jewelry house.

The executive “decided to explore new personal and professional interests,” Tiffany said in a statement. “We thank Jennifer for her many contributions to Tiffany and wish her all the best.”

Philippe Galtié, senior vice president of international, is to take up de Winter’s responsibilities and expand his purview to include the North America region.

De Winter joined Tiffany in March 2015, and her role was later expanded to include the Latin America market.

She had joined the jeweler from Saks Fifth Avenue, where she served as executive vice president and chief of merchandising. A graduate of Simmons College, de Winter also spent over a decade at Macy’s.

She is the latest executive to exit Tiffany following the ouster of chief executive officer Frederic Cumenal and design director Francesca Amfitheatrof.

Other departures have included: Tenley Zinke, who had been senior director, global public relations strategy and development; Carson Glover, senior director, global public relations and communications; Toni Lakis, vice president, global creative director, and Diana Hong-Elsey, vice president, creative director, global digital marketing.

Last week, Tiffany named Alessandro Bogliolo its new ceo. He joins the firm from Diesel. Bogliolo is expected to relocate and step into the role by October.