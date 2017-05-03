Jennifer Fisher is upping her public affairs. The jewelry designer has hired Nina Stuart as global communications director.

Stuart joins the brand from Tom Ford, where she worked as U.S. public relations director. Her official start date is May 8.

Stuart has previously held various positions at Karla Otto, KCD and Lanvin.

Fisher said of her appointment: “Given our plans for continued global growth, we are excited to announce that our communications will now be directed in-house by our new global communications director Nina Stuart. I wanted a person who understands and embodies the ethos of the company and my direction for the brand. Nina does both and I am thrilled that she will join us and become a member of our team.”

Check Out More From WWD:

Coach’s Growing Millennial Focus Makes Kate Spade the Better M&A Play

Ancient Greece Set Gets Guests Musing at Chanel Cruise Show

15 Easy White Shirts for Your Summer Wardrobe

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Teams With L’Oréal Paris on Lipstick Line

Hugo Boss Returns to Sales and Earnings Growth in Q1