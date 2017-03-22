Jennifer Fisher and Off-White’s Virgil Abloh are getting down to business.

The jewelry designer has crafted earring designs for Abloh’s rapidly growing brand — tied to his fall 2017 collection theme of global warming.

Fisher wanted to evoke an element of environmental harm — and chose to create wire, hoop-type earrings shaped like electric stove coils. They are to be priced at $275 for a single earring and $535 for a pair. They are available in 14-karat, yellow-gold-plated brass or silver-plated brass with a rhodium finish.

“I wanted to express something wasteful, like the radiant heat electrical stove,” said Fisher of the design, which is to be sold on her web site.

“The undercurrents behind women’s Off-White are undertones of issues facing the world. Climate change, women’s rights are at the forefront. The earrings created in collaboration with Jennifer Fisher were based on radiating energy. The design stems from that mechanical part readily found in real life,” Abloh said in a statement.

The two have struck a friendship in recent years. “We were at a dinner party at [Fivestory owner] Claire Distenfeld’s house together and just fostered a mutual respect and friendship. I love what he does, that he studied architecture and has that background and we have certain things in common,” Fisher said.