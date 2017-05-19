Jennifer Lawrence’s newest film project isn’t a big studio release but a short film to accompany her pre-fall ad campaign for Dior, in which she was given the Maria Grazia Chiuri makeover in jeans, a We Should All Be Feminists T-shirt, choker, Dior logo slingbacks and a J’ADior bag. Brigitte Lacombe shot the campaign but Fabien Baron directed the video, titled “La Fille Américaine.” The slightly kitschy black-and-white video features Lawrence (“La Fille”) with her Dior bag (“Le Sac”), a flower (“La Fleur”), playing with a canary in a birdcage, sitting in a chair texting “Le Texto”, staring into the camera, applying lipstick, looking sad and looking happy. She sits at a table and pushes a vase with a single flower in it to the floor (“the argument”) and then plays with her blond hair. That’s pretty much the plot.

A behind-the-scenes video features interview footage of Lawrence expounding on the virtues of wearing clothes designed by a female designer. “It’s a great experience,” she says. And working with Brigitte Lacombe. “It’s exciting to work with a woman photographer because, frankly, there aren’t very many,” says Lawrence. There’s a theme afoot: “Whenever I think of a feminist, I think of a confident woman,” she concludes.