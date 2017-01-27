ALL THAT GLITTERS: Neiman Marcus’ windows facing Wilshire Boulevard dazzled in the frosty night air Thursday and were hard to miss once the curtains dropped.

Jennifer Lopez’s arrival, running a little over an hour behind schedule, was cause for celebration among those braving the cold to see her and also signified the big window display unveil. Neiman’s four windows now contain a bedazzled array of some of Lopez’s memorable looks, including the plunging green silk chiffon number by Versace that she wore to the Grammys and a silver cutout dress by Charbel Zoe worn at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The sparkles were fitting as Lopez and Giuseppe Zanotti were on hand at the Beverly Hills store to mark the launch of their collection Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez. The line was introduced this month at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom, among other retailers. The collection, which also includes two handbags, retails from $795 to $1,995.

“It’s easy to work [with her] because if you are close to the artist you have a deep connection,” Zanotti said.

The designer’s collaboration with Lopez is certainly not the first time he’s worked with a famous face, having designed custom shoes for Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson, Karolína Kurková and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

For Lopez, the partnership with Zanotti proved a learning experience in the art of designing and making footwear. It also represented her first time being involved with a higher-end collection amid other businesses that include a Kohl’s fashion line and Coty fragrance collection.

“When you work with an artist like Giuseppe…he’s so skilled and all about the details. You learn so much. There’s so much that you learn. I mean, things that I didn’t know about shoes…It was really a fun collaboration.”