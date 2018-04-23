VERSACE WOMAN: Jennifer Lopez exclusively dons Versace fall looks in her latest music video “Se Acabó el Amor.”

In particular, the singer wears a black corseted strapless top with a high-waisted printed draped skirt and a look featuring a white Versace-logoed T-shirt styled with a colorful printed maxiskirt. Accessories including a black leather belt with oversize gold buckle, black platform studded sandals and Versace earrings and ring complete the second look.

Lopez has worn Versace many times before. The most famous precedent dates back to the 2000 Grammys, when the singer appeared on the red carpet in a green silk chiffon dress with the neckline plunging to the naval, inspiring even the engineers at Google to come up with its image search function.

More recently, in November, Lopez performed at the Dubai Airshow Gala wearing an allover baroque print combination of bra corset, leggings and a silk shirt from the label’s spring 2018 tribute collection. The night before her performance, Lopez also wore the Vogue print evening dress from the same range while walking the hallways of the Palazzo Versace Dubai.