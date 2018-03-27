SOMETHING BLUE: Jenny Packham is back on home turf. The British designer hosted her bridal show in London for the first time, and also has plans to mark her 30 years in business with a ready-to-wear show during London Fashion Week in September.

“Things have really changed, and it actually doesn’t matter too much where you show because the images are going to be distributed online everywhere,” said the designer. “Being our 30th year, I wanted to work with my team locally, do something a bit different and keep it lively.”

The show, held at the Ritz on Piccadilly, drew inspiration from the Thirties, a period Packham said she was drawn to because it was a time of liberation for women.

She translated the spirit of the era with clean lines and simple, A-line silhouettes done in delicately embroidered lace, pleated chiffon and floral appliquéd silk.

She also injected trendier touches here and there, in the form of a white robe dress or an embroidered jumpsuit paired with a leather jacket featuring graffiti drawings.

“We have a wide range of looks that address all the different types of women we cater to, in all of the different territories we sell to,” said the designer, adding that the bridal industry has evolved to reflect current fashion trends more.

“It was all quite consistent for quite a long time, yet over the last two years everything has changed. When we first started doing bridal, I found the bridal business very archaic, it was very removed from general fashion. Now I think it’s come right round, the red carpet has influenced bridal wear and it’s much more in line with fashion, there’s a lot more choice,” said Packham. ” I think what I have seen is an amazing involvement in social media and also the fact that you can get married outside ministry offices and churches has had an amazing impact.”

With a royal wedding around the corner, Packham also pointed out that major events are key in determining bridal trends: “I love all these events, I think it’s always wonderful for the country. Quite often they can really change the trends, so they are very important for a fashion aspect as well.”

A firm favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge, the designer remained tight-lipped about the work she does with the young royal and about any potential involvement she might have in the upcoming royal wedding: “I think it’s always wonderful to dress people in the public eye, it’s the icing on the cake and such an endorsement of what we do.”

Speculation continues to revolve around the likes of Erdem, Ralph & Russo and Roland Mouret as top candidates to design Meghan Markle’s dress.