PACKING FOR LONDON: Jenny Packham, who has been showing on the New York Fashion Week calendar for the past eight years, plans to return to London in September with an on-schedule show to mark her 30 years in business, WWD has learned.

Launched in 1988, the label is known for its bridal gowns and eveningwear collections. The spring 2019 show will be one of a series of events to mark the anniversary. Packham is British and her label is based in London, although she has been showing in New York for the past 16 seasons.

“London, for me, is the most creative and inspirational city in the world and our home,” Packham said. “We are looking forward to presenting a collection that reflects this energy and propels the brand into its next decade.”

The designer recently teamed with the British footwear brand L.K. Bennett on a bridal footwear and clutch collection that’s slated to launch next month and includes 16 footwear and five clutch styles influenced by old Hollywood starlets like Vivien Leigh and Bette Davis.

A favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge, Packham has dressed numerous celebrities on the red carpet including the likes of Adele, Angelina Jolie, Kate Hudson and Kate Winslet. Aside from formal gala events, she dressed the duchess both times as she made a hospital exit after the birth of Princess Charlotte and Prince George.