Bird Brooklyn has finally flown the New York coop and landed in Los Angeles. The cult favorite designer boutique, which has four locations in Brooklyn, has opened its first store outside of New York at Platform, Runyon Group’s edgy new retail development in Los Angeles’ Culver City.

The 5,000-square-foot space, one of the largest in the complex, features loft-like ceilings, large plate-glass windows and blonde wood walls and shelves.

“I get to be sort of like an anchor in an exciting new development, which is so cool,” said Bird owner and founder Jen Mankins. “I never would have said yes to being in a ‘retail development’ because it sounds like you’re in a mall, but Runyon reached out to me and once I saw what it was all about, I was, like, ‘I’m in.'”

Bird joins other high-end brands such as Magasin, Janessa Leone, Freda Salvador, Aesop, Poketo, Linda Farrow and Velvet by Graham & Spencer. Among its current pop-ups are Catbird, Pop & Suki and Salt Surf, with Prism and Garmentory coming soon, and it is the creative headquarters for SoulCycle, Criteo and Technicolor.

Among the guests at the opening party were actors Jenny Slate, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson; singer Agnes Badoo; L.A. designers Jesse Kamm, Brady Cunningham, Raquel Allegra, Sophie Buhai, Gabriela and Tere Artigas, Simone LeBlanc, Gregory Parkinson, Iris Alonzo, Jasmin Shokrian and Magda Berliner.

Observed Berliner, “Culver City feels fresh and cool in a way it hasn’t before for fashion. It’s always been a creative place, but Platform has become like a gathering place for the fashion crowd.”