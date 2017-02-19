WILD THING — Does Jessamine-Bliss Bell have an affinity for wild things? The young British actress earmarked a three-quarter-length fur coat as a highlight from Jonathan Anderson’s fall collection and is set to star in “Dragonheart 4,” a prequel to the original 1996 fantasy film.

Deer in headlights Yesterday before the fire at @jw_anderson 🔥❤🦌🔥 A post shared by Jessamine-Bliss Bell (@jessaminebliss) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:11am PST

“I play the lead in that, so that’s amazing. There is an actual dragon in it; It’s a Patrick Stewart dragon so it’s a pretty good dragon!” she told WWD. “I don’t slay the beast, the beast is actually a good beast. But that’s all I can say for now.”

Other VIP guests on the front row included Tallulah Harlech, Alexa Chung and photographer Alasdair McLellan.

