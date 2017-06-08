Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. is set to pay $1.6 million to a group of consumers that sued it over allegedly misleading ingredient labeling.

The company and a group of plaintiffs proposed the settlement Monday in California federal court. The consumers in the suit claimed to have purchased Honest Co. products such as laundry detergent, dish soap and multisurface cleaner advertised as being made without sodium lauryl sulfate, a chemical additive that causes liquids to foam.

While the deal needs to be approved, counsel for the class said it provides “substantial monetary relief” to those that purchased the products, and also will require Honest Co. to make “changes to advertising and formulation of products.”

Honest Co., which was cofounded in 2011 by Alba in an effort to create products that were nontoxic, denied claims by the class that its products contained SLS, but admitted that they contain the “gentler alternative,” sodium coco-sulfate.

Plaintiffs argued during litigation and settlement talks that SLS is a “component of” SCS, and therefore advertising the products as SLS free is misleading, according to court records.

Beyond the monetary aspect of the settlement, Honest Co. has also agreed to certify that it has reformulated the products to remove SCS and to not market the products as being SLS free.

