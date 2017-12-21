HOLIDAY READY: Net-a-porter is putting more focus on holiday wear as it looks to answer to the needs of an increasingly global and mobile consumer who is big on experiences, travel and her social media image.

The e-tailer has launched a new category, Jet-a-porter, offering a curated selection of resort, swimwear and ski clothing. According to the company, skiwear has increased by more than half since last year. Given its significant growth trajectory, it made up almost three-quarters of Net’s Cruise 2017 buy.

“We’ve seen major growth year-on-year since launching the sports category, Net-a-sporter, in 2014 and we don’t see this slowing down any time soon,” said Elizabeth von der Goltz, Net’s global buying director.

She said that among the best-selling brands were Fendi, Perfect Moment, best known for their onesies, Moncler Grenoble and the knitwear label Chinti and Parker, which recently created an exclusive capsule for the retailer.

She also noted a shift in consumer behavior and the increased importance of experiences as drivers of the new trend.

“As experiences have become increasingly important in consumers’ lives, so has travel and adventure. Being up in the mountains in the snow isn’t just for skiers, but for people looking for new experiences, too.”

Customers are also looking to share their experiences on social media, so looking the part while on vacation is more important than ever, added von der Goltz:

“Social media definitely plays a part in vacation trends. Many of our customers take pictures of their outfits and what they’re packing for their trips, so it makes sense that they would want to dress the part. Even those who don’t ski when they’re in the mountains still want to be fully suited up for their social media pictures.”

To capitalize on the trend, Net invited a group of seven influencers, including Camille Charriere, Evangelie Smyrniotaki, Linda Tol and model Constance Jablonski to style its ski selection and shoot social media content to promote Jet-a-porter at Megève, Switzerland, earlier this month.

The collections range from elegant shearling-trimmed boots created by Chloé in collaboration with Sorel, monochromatic ski suits by Perfect Moment, Isabel Marant intarsia knits and Miu Miu plaid skirts for apres ski.

Warm weather resortwear is another key element of Jet-a-porter. Even though it is worn much less frequently, von der Goltz said there is still “no price resistance” from Net customers, who are always in the search for newness.

To answer to their needs, Net is regularly looking to secure exclusive capsules. Among the latest launches are swimwear capsules by the Brazilian brand Haight and by Rixo London, best known for its best-selling printed dresses, as well as exclusive resortwear ranges by the likes of Caroline Constas and Silvia Tcherassi.

The accessories label Nannacay, which has been a strong performer on the site with its pom-pom-adorned woven baskets, will also be releasing exclusive styles for the retailer at the end of December.