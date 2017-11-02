Luxury jewelry house Nirav Modi is expanding its retail presence in the U.S. with the opening of boutiques in Las Vegas and Hawaii this month. A 1,300-square-foot Hawaii boutique will open at Honolulu’s Ala Moana Center on Nov. 7 followed by a 1,500 square-foot Wynn Las Vegas Resort boutique on Nov. 13. The brand currently has nine boutiques worldwide, including London, Hong Kong, Beijing, Macau, Mumbai and New Delhi. Demand for the brand in the U.S. has increased since the opening of its New York boutique on Madison Avenue in 2015.

As the global luxury jewelry market continues to grow, expansion in the United States was a natural decision, said founder Nirav Modi. “The U.S. is an incredibly important market for us and we’re looking forward to expanding access to our jewels,” he said. “The American consumer is particularly conscious when purchasing fine jewelry — they are experienced luxury buyers with an eye for craftsmanship and detail. The boutiques in Hawaii and Las Vegas will be our second and third in the United States, with further expansion planned for the next few years.”

Modi said he targeted Las Vegas and Honolulu because they are global destinations for luxury retail that attract consumers from around the globe. “There is a very interesting mix of consumers, who travel frequently to both of these destinations for shopping and are luxury aficionados,” he said.

As with the company’s existing boutiques, the new locations will evoke a similar sense of femininity with identifiable characteristics. As a reference to Mr. Modi’s unique use of minimal metal against white diamonds, a signature technique that gives the diamond a feeling of weightless transparency, the Nirav Modi boutiques will feature glass and light juxtaposed against shades of taupe and pink. The brand is known for the distinctive paper art seen in windows and displays in all locations, inspired by 19th century Luminism and the treatment of light within meticulously detailed objects.

Both locations will include a main sales floor and a private viewing room, where customers can find the core collections, including the Embrace, Jasmine and Luminance collections, which feature jewels with patented cuts and proprietary techniques, as well as the bridal collections. Nirav Modi’s patented diamond cuts include the Jasmine, the Endless, the Ainra and the Mughal cut. Its high-jewels will also be showcased at the new boutiques on a rotating basis.

He called a brick and mortar presence “imperative in crucial markets such as the U.S. The markets that we have chosen for all our boutiques are major hubs in terms of culture, business and tourism and most global travelers go through these cities. This aids in increasing our global footprint and gives us an opportunity to offer our jewels to jewelry connoisseurs.”

The brand is known for combining sophisticated western jewelry techniques and India’s rich traditions. A passionate art collector, Modi draws inspiration from diverse sources, ranging from ancient mythology to paintings by Rubens and Claude Monet, Art Nouveau architecture and contemporary Indian artists.