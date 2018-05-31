Jewelers for Children will hold its Facets of Hope event on June 3 during the Couture trade show. This year’s honorees are Jeffrey Cohen of Citizen Watch America and Bill Luth of Signet Jewelers Ltd.

“Jeffrey and Bill represent two very large companies in the jewelry industry, both of which have been involved in Jewelers for Children since 1999. In fact, both companies were at the table when the idea of focusing on children in need was discussed and the concept for Jewelers for Children was born. Bill and Jeffrey are both very active in Jewelers for Children and in addition to important donations, they use their influence in the industry to encourage others to donate. There could not be two more deserving individuals to be honored,” said David Rocha, executive director of Jewelers for Children.

Since its inception, Jewelers for Children has been a part of the Couture trade show, and the 20th anniversary event celebrates the success of the group’s fund-raising efforts for the year, which according to Rocha tally “just under $2 million so far this year, with additional fund-raising activities happening in Las Vegas.”

“For years, I’ve been attending Jewelers for Children and never saw myself as being the one in the spotlight,” said honoree Jeffrey Cohen. “I knew I wanted to be involved with an industry-related cause and because JFC focuses on children, this really resonated with me. Being a father myself, my passion for children has naturally evolved and being nominated within an industry I’ve been involved with for over 30 years and having your peers recognize you makes me feel truly humbled.”

The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the South Seas Ballroom of the Mandalay Bay Resort Hotel Casino with cocktails, followed by dinner and the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. Following the event there will be a Hallmark Jewelry-sponsored after party with a three-song set by songwriter and Bulova collaborator Calum Scott.

“Calum is a true talent that Bulova is proud to work with,” noted Cohen.

Jewelers for Children was founded by the U.S. jewelry industry with the mission of helping children in need. The organization has raised more than $53 million for programs benefiting children whose lives have been affected by illness, abuse or neglect through charity partners St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Make-a-Wish America and the National CASA Association. Jewelers for Children also provides support to Make-a-Wish International and the Santa-America Fund.