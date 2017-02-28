SHOWTIME: The Lido de Paris has enlisted jewelry designer Shourouk Rhaiem to create an exclusive collection of jewelry and merchandise in celebration of its current Paris Merveilles show. The designs, which will go on sale in the Lido’s boutique in June, will feature feathers, glitter and colored stones inspired by the world of the famous cabaret, while there also will be embroidered T-shirts and sweatshirts designed by Rhaiem.

The designer, who graduated from Studio Berçot in 2005, created her colorful Shourouk costume jewelry label in 2008 after stints working at John Galliano, Chloé, Roberto Cavalli and Jean Paul Gaultier.