Frankfurt’s Museum Angewandte Kunst – which is to host a sprawling exhibition dedicated to celebrated designer Jil Sander – said it would span not only her esthetic in fashion, but also her architectural preferences and passion for gardens.

While curated by museum director Matthias Wagner K, Sander herself collaborated closely on the solo show, which will spread over 3,000 square meters. It draws heavily on her archive and delves into her quest for modernity and quality in design.

“My aesthetic ideas develop out of what I have appreciated and learned in my life and what I sense of the zeitgeist,” the German designer said.

The show is slated to open to the public on Nov. 4 and run through May 6, 2018.

