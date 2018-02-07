Jimmy Choo and Off-White will celebrate their collaboration with a pop-up shop at the Paris flagship of Galeries Lafayatte.

To be located under the landmark cupola of the French department store, the temporary shop will be flagged by visuals on the 100-square-meter billboard above its side entrance. The pop-up will be open from Feb. 21 to March 4, coinciding with Paris Fashion Week.

Choo created the footwear for the Off-White spring collection, inspired by Princess Diana, marking the first time the footwear brand has collaborated on a commercial shoe collection with a ready-to-wear designer.

Choo follows in the steps of brands such as Manolo Blahnik, who has worked with Vetements in the past; Burberry, which collaborated earlier this year with Gosha Rubchinskiy, and Louis Vuitton, which launched a men’s collection with Supreme over the summer.

Off-White has joined forces with a string of brands including Levi’s, Nike, Jennifer Fisher on jewelry and Ikea on bags. Alexandre Arnault, joint chief executive officer of Rimowa, has also teased a collaboration with the German luggage maker, although nothing has been confirmed officially.