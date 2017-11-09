A TOUCH OF DISCO: Jimmy Choo is ready to party ahead of the holidays.

The British footwear brand has released its latest campaign, as well as an accompanying film and editorial shoot called “Shimmer in the Dark,” featuring Cara Delevingne in full party gear.

Shot by Australian filmmaker Lorin Askill, the film follows the young model and actress as she walks on the streets of New York on her way to a night out, dressed in a red sequined slipdress and glitter Jimmy Choo ankle boots.

The accompanying shoot spotlights the brand’s latest festive cruise 2018 range, where creative director Sandra Choi designed a series of “dancing Choos,” inspired by disco, sparkle and the idea of dressing up for a special night out.

Key pieces include embellished strappy sandals, metallic pumps, mesh ankle boots and fur-trimmed brogues.

“This season isn’t about one look, it’s about the many ways a woman might dress up for a night on the city — but always with a playful allure. The shoot and film both perfectly capture the sense of anticipation and infectious energy that a night out can bring,” said Choi, adding that she was drawn to Delevingne’s fun-loving yet glamorous attitude, which personifies the collection.

To keep up with the new range’s party spirit, the brand hosted a cocktail at its Bond Street boutique, Wednesday night, to celebrate one of the most historical party venues in town, Annabel’s and its move to a new location on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square. Snippets from the new film starring Delevingne were projected on screens during the event, which drew the likes of Amber Le Bon, Hikari Yokoyama, Alice Naylor-Leyland. Everyone made an effort to adhere to the dress code that suggested that guests bring a “touch of disco” to their outfits.