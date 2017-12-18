Johanna Murphy, global chief marketing officer of Rag & Bone, has left the company.

She was responsible for the brand’s marketing, communications, e-commerce, store design and visual merchandising. She had been in the role since June 2015 and was charged with leading the brand’s marketing and digital transformations across all channels globally.

A spokesman for Rag & Bone confirmed her departure. “Johanna Murphy has decided to move on from Rag & Bone. We are incredibly grateful for all that she has brought to the brand and we wish her great success in her future endeavors,” he said.

Murphy couldn’t be reached for comment.

The company has been busy on the marketing and retail front. Earlier this month, Rag & Bone released its “Star Wars” capsule collection that coincided with the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” that came out Dec. 15. As reported, it experienced very strong sales, with various items selling out within hours.

As reported, Rag & Bone recently opened a new store in Miami’s Design District developed by chief executive officer Marcus Wainwright that features a raw, garage-like interior complemented by several innovative in-store experiences including vending machines and 3-D custom art installations.

When Murphy was hired in 2015, she told WWD that her first order of business would be putting together a digital road map for the entire business. “When I think of where the world is going from a digital space, I think the definition of digital is broadening. Things are moving so fast. The strong brands today are the early adopters of social media and e-commerce. For Rag & Bone, digital will be a thread that runs through the organization, from specialty stores to international and wholesale. Digital will be the tool that fuels the growth,” she said.

Prior to joining Rag & Bone, Murphy was chief marketing officer and digital director of Ivanka Trump, and before that was vice president of e-commerce at Kate Spade, where she was responsible for the sales, marketing and operations of the online and mobile businesses of Kate Spade New York, Kate Spade Saturday and Jack Spade. Earlier she held several leadership roles at GSI Commerce, including vice president of e-commerce, where she led the fashion and luxury practice, serving clients such as Burberry, Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, Betsey Johnson and Tumi. She has previously held managing director roles at both Razorfish and Scient.