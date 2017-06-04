STOLEN: Thieves broke into the Paris home of designer John Galliano in the night of Friday to Saturday, French newspaper Aujourd’hui en France reported on Sunday.

It was not known if the designer was present during the burglary. The stolen goods included one of the last photographs of Marilyn Monroe, worth more than 50,000 euros, or $56,400 at current exchange rates, the paper said.

Galliano has been based in Paris since he was hired as creative director of Givenchy in 1995. He was the artistic director of women’s ready-to-wear at Dior from 1996 to 2011, when he was dismissed for making racist and anti-Semitic comments at a cafe while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Having successfully completed rehab, he was hired in 2014 as creative director of Maison Margiela, where he has kept a discreet public profile, in keeping with the ethos of the label’s founder, Belgian designer Martin Margiela.