MATERIAL WORLD: Adding some star power to its fall show, textile trade fair giant Première Vision Paris has tapped John Malkovich to preside over the jury of the ninth edition of its PV Awards. The actor and designer is a regular at the salon, where he sources fabrics for his men’s wear line Technobohemian, founded in 2012.

In an interview with Première Vision released on Monday, Malkovich said he learned to “draw, create patterns and sew” while studying costume design as part of his theater curriculum at university. “The costume designers I met were also a decisive factor. I worked with the greatest,” he said, citing James Acheson on the films “Dangerous Liaisons” and “The Sheltering Sky,” as well as Caroline de Vivaise, who designed costumes for the late French filmmaker and theater and opera director Patrice Chéreau.

“All of them showed me how essential garments are; they can reveal the personality of the wearer,” Malkovich added. “The rest was really just a matter of chance.”

Geared at spotlighting the most inventive and innovative textile and leather creations, PV Awards traditionally presents six prizes to weavers and tanners exhibiting at the Première Vision Fabrics and Première Vision Leather shows. This time there will be eight, with two new Fashion Smart Creation prizes to be added for both the fabric and leather categories. The awards ceremony will be held in the Forum space of the Première Vision Fabrics hall on Sept. 19, on the opening day of the three-day salon.