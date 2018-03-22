John Varvatos has always been closely aligned with the music industry. In 2014, he launched the John Varvatos Records label in partnership with Republic Records to discover new talent, expanding the effort in 2017 by linking with Big Machine Records. The brand is growing its peripheral creative endeavors again, this time branching into the film world.

John Varvatos today announced a new joint venture with Derik Murray’s Network Entertainment production company; together, the brands will create original content for television and film distribution. The first project announced will be a series based on Varvatos’ book “John Varvatos: Rock in Fashion.”

“My lifelong passion with music, and the eclectic style of the many artists I admire, was the catalyst for my interest in fashion, and my love of film and photography is a natural extension of my spirit of creativity,” said Varvatos in a release announcing the joint venture. “The opportunity to partner with Derik Murray in creating and delivering unparalleled content to a global audience ensures that our collaborations will be crafted with superior quality that is the hallmark of Network Entertainment’s work, which in turn delivers the foundation to cocreate works of lasting importance that speak directly to my ambitions.”