John Varvatos is going into the jewelry business — and not in a small way.

Through a licensing deal with Gurhan Orhan, the designer has created his first signature jewelry collection, which will consist of more than 100 pieces of bracelets, cuff links, necklaces and rings. The designs will be crafted using precious and semiprecious stones, sterling silver, bronze, brass, leather and 18-karat gold.

And like the designer’s apparel collection, the jewelry will have a rebellious, rock ‘n’ roll edge and is intended to complement his men’s wear. Prices will start at $198 retail.

Among the materials that will be used are black diamonds, sapphires, lapis lazuli, black onyx, sodalite, pyrite, gray obsidian, jasper, turquoise and labradorite. Varvatos stressed that the stones were all hand-selected from various sources around the world that ensure ethical treatment of those who mine, produce and deliver the stones. Diamonds were sourced in compliance with the guidelines of the Kimberley Process, a certification system developed to prevent conflict diamonds from entering the market. And the collection was hand-finished by artisans in Istanbul.

“Jewelry has always held an important place in our brand DNA. Last fall, while searching for the right partner to further develop and create a more robust collection, I met renowned jeweler Gurhan Orhan,” Varvatos said. “We immediately connected on so many levels. Together we’ve created a very special and unique signature collection.”

The collection will be sold beginning May 20 at the Varvatos retail stores and online, and will also be offered at wholesale for fall.

“It is a dream for me to have found a partner who shares my passion for rock music and the style that goes along with it,” Orhan said. “My own line of jewelry is an important reflection of one part of my life — world history and ancient cultures. John’s line enables me to celebrate another huge part of my life: music. Every part of creating this jewelry line for John Varvatos has been about sharing the same ideas, mentality and passion. I love working with John as much as I love the line we have created together.”

Since launching his eponymous collection in 2000, Varvatos has expanded beyond tailored clothing and sportswear to footwear, bags, belts, eyewear, watches and men’s fragrances. He also produces the lower-priced John Varvatos Star USA Collection.