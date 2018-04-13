BOARD GAME: Jonathan Anderson’s role at Loewe is no longer limited to the creative side of things. The designer has been appointed director of the company’s board of directors, Bernard Kuhn, general counsel for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, said at the group’s annual general meeting Thursday. Sidney Toledano has been named the board’s chairman. The Madrid-based house falls under his purview in his role as executive chairman of LVMH Fashion Group.

The news comes on the heels of a wide-ranging reshuffle at the group which, in November, appointed Pietro Beccari as chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, succeeding Toledano.

Anderson joined the Spanish leather goods firm in 2013, bringing a strong fashion injection to the house, with former Céline executive Pascale Lepoivre coming on board as ceo in September 2016.

His runway debut at Loewe, a brand that dates back to 1846, came one year after LVMH took a 46 percent stake in his London-based signature label J.W. Anderson.