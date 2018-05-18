FRESH FACES: “It is scary to do this because it is sort of like a massive administration nightmare,” said Jonathan Anderson at the launch of his photography exhibition in London on Thursday. “But I’m really proud of it.”

Anderson was referring to the myriad photos that flooded into his studio after he made an open call for young photographers to submit work as part of his spring-summer 2018 campaign.

As reported, he wanted members of the public to submit pictures in his bid to promote future image-makers, with the slogan Your picture/Our future. He received about 1,000 submissions, ranging from portraiture to landscapes to abstract images.

The end result is a show that Anderson curated at 13 Floral Street, a gallery in Covent Garden. Titled “Your picture/Our future,” it includes 200 images from 50 contributors. A winner will be named on Friday and that person will be the one to shoot Anderson’s next campaign.

During the exhibition Anderson said it was great meeting different people and listening to their stories about why they wanted to become photographers. “I always see J.W. as some sort of cultural agitator,” said Anderson. “So it fits in. I think everyone here is fantastic.”

He said the highlight “is actually seeing it all together on the walls in one exhibition,” said Anderson. “So it’s interesting seeing it as a snapshot of what people are thinking in a moment.”

The exhibition is to run through May 23.