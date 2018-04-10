TOKYO—Jonathan Anderson made a quick trip to the Japanese capital to launch the second season of his collaboration with Uniqlo at a press event Tuesday. The line hits stores around the world as well as Uniqlo’s e-commerce site on April 20.

Anderson spoke about his love of Tokyo and Japanese design at an event on the 52nd floor of the Andaz hotel.

“Every time I come here I end up shopping way too much, spending all my money,” he said with a laugh. “Since I was very young I’ve always been obsessed with Japanese craft, this idea that you can build this legacy which you pass on generation to generation, which I think is quite similar in British culture.”

The Brighton Beach-inspired spring offering of Anderson’s collection with Uniqlo is made up of basics with a twist, like striped or solid t-shirts with uneven hems, ruffle collar shirts, and chino shorts. The designer, who said he wears Uniqlo every day, said he has enjoyed working with the Japanese company—he described the experience as “methodical”—and that he has been impressed by the quality it is able to deliver at low prices.

“I’ve done collaborations before, but the difference with Uniqlo is that they make the material,” he said. “If you take, for example, the cotton t-shirt, the fabric is incredible, the cut is incredible, so ultimately it raises the bar quite high.”

Anderson also said he believes clothing should be inclusive and democratic, which is another reason he chose to work with Uniqlo.

“I believe, for example, I work for a luxury group, I have a startup as JW Anderson, and I have done a collaboration with Uniqlo. There is something in that combination for me that [says], that is modernity,” he said. “That the white t-shirt can be worn with the JW Anderson knit, or it can have the leather bag from Loewe. Why not?”