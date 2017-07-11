Jordyn Woods is teaming with Addition Elle.

The curvy model, who is also Kylie Jenner’s best friend, will partner with the Canadian plus-size retailer on a line of apparel. While Woods has modeled for the company before, which is best known for its lingerie collaborations with Ashley Graham, this is the first time she’s produced a collection with them.

“They embody everything I stand for,” said Woods when asked why she decided to deepen her relationship with Addition Elle. “I’ve been working and modeling with them for years and it was amazing to bring our relationship full circle. They are a style destination for women who embrace their figures so it’s exiting to create something.”

Like many women her age, Woods, who is 19, frequently mixes streetwear with ath-leisure, and Roslyn Griner, Addition Elle’s vice president of marketing and visual display, said Woods has incorporated that into her collection.

“It’s a very on-trend assortment,” said Griner, who added that Woods is signed on to release a second capsule with the brand. “Jordyn loves streetwear and we wanted to make that a part of her collection.”

The line, which will retail from $42 to $178, will be available on Sept. 11. Woods will show the collection during New York Fashion Week in September at Addition Elle’s runway show, which will be followed by a pop-up shop where consumers can purchase pieces from the assortment.

Although Woods believes there has been a great deal of progress within the plus-size category, she said there is a long way to go and that starts with more size inclusivity overall.

“I”m on the fence about the word plus sized,” Woods said. “Why do we need to categorize people by their size? There should be one section that has all size ranges.”

The world will see a lot more of Woods this August when she appears in “Life of Kylie,” Jenner’s own reality TV show that will air on E! In the trailer, Woods has a moment with Jenner where she expresses her frustrations with the friendship, which she called draining.

“We are so close so it was inevitable that I was going to be on the show,” Woods said. “But I’m very curious to see what direction my life is going to go after the show comes out. But I love to make everything positive, so I believe it’s going to be exciting to see a side of our lives that is this personal.”

