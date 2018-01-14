OH JOSH: Josh Hartnett did not only enjoy filming “Oh Lucy!,” he also liked talking about it at the Dsquared2 show. “It’s about these older Japanese women on a road trip from Tokyo to the Southwest. It’s about what’s underneath the surface and how different it is from what is perceived. It’s very funny, too,” said Hartnett, who flew into Milan from London, where he has been living for the past few years.

Also at the show, fellow thespian Patrick Gibson talked about his most recent films. He said “The Darkest Minds” is “a young adult sci-fi film but it’s also a love story.” Upcoming is also “Tolkien,” a biopic on the writer of “The Lord of the Rings,” in which Gibson plays R.Q. Gilson, the son of the headmaster at King Edward’s School, which the author attended.