Josie Natori opened her Upper East Side home to the CFDA and its new members Tuesday evening, hosting many of this year’s 14 additions to the CFDA family as well as veteran members, including Vera Wang and Reed Krakoff. Once guests got upstairs — there was a minor elevator incident — there were cocktails, spring rolls and a performance by Natori on one of her two grand pianos. At the request of CFDA president and chief executive officer Steven Kolb, she played Barbra Streisand’s “People” with a vocal accompaniment by men’s designer Jeffrey Banks. “If you’re successful, you will also have two grand pianos in your apartment one day,” said Kolb.

Among the new members were Julia Jentzsch and Becca McCharen-Tran of Chromat, as well as jewelry designer Temple St. Clair and Bonnie Young, some of whom may be new to the CFDA but are not new to the business. “You know it’s funny, I’m going into my 31st year right now and in 1990 Colette Malouf came to me and said, ‘You really should join the CFDA,’” recalled St. Clair. “I was a one-woman show, so it’s taken me a few years but, better late than never.” Young, who worked with Donna Karan for 15 years and launched BY.Bonnie Young a little over a year ago, said, “The CFDA is a community that’s very welcoming. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The morning after Natori’s cocktail party, the CFDA held its biannual membership meeting, at which Stacey Bendet-Eisner of Alice + Olivia and Dao-Yi Chow of Public School were unanimously voted to the CFDA board.

For More From WWD:

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of Monse, Virgil Abloh of Off-White Added as CFDA Members

Raf Simons, Stuart Vevers, Monse Win CFDA Awards