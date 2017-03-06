DUNN DEAL: Jourdan Dunn has lifted the veil on her much-anticipated new project, a clothing line created in collaboration with the fast-fashion retailer Missguided.

The new range is called Lon Dunn — a name favored by the model’s 7-year-old son Riley — and focuses on ath-leisure. “I chose ath-leisure because I want women to feel sexy and comfortable at the same time. Even what I’m wearing now; it’s loose and cozy but still has those feminine elements with the slits,” said Dunn, pointing to her gray cropped sweater and flannel midi skirt which featured a thigh-high slit.

Other pieces in the collection embrace the same balance between the daring and the comfortable; there are loose, see-through mesh tops, bras with elastic trims bearing the Lon Dunn logo, hooded bodysuits and various tracksuits in an array of textures and colors, from pink satin to navy velvet.

Dunn added that she wanted to create a versatile collection that can be worn with both sneakers for the day or heels, for a more dressed-up evening look. As an avid sneaker collector, she hinted that she is thinking of incorporating the category into her next line for Lon Dunn.

An accompanying campaign has been released to mark the launch. It embraces Dunn’s vision of creating imagery and clothing that empower women by featuring a diverse group of women. Leomie Anderson, founder of the fashion brand LAPP which aims to act as a platform for voicing women’s issues, songwriter Rainy Milo, photographer Braina Laviena, model Georgia Palmer and pop singer Rina Sawayama posed with Dunn on the campaign.

“I feel that by showcasing a group of women who are unique and different to each other says a lot and makes the brand more relatable. They are all beautiful women but also have a story to them,” said Dunn. “It was a fun process to have my own casting because I wanted to ask them questions that they wouldn’t normally get at other castings. I asked random things like, ‘If you were a dinosaur, what dinosaur would you be?’ We wanted to get personality, to get to know the girls and make them feel like they are a part of this.”

Dunn sees this as the launch of an ongoing project rather than a one-off collaborative collection; “Right after this launch we’re going to go into our next meeting and come out with more ideas. I really do see the Lon Dunn brand growing with Missguided.”

She chose to partner with the fast-fashion retailer because she wanted to offer affordable products. She also related to the informal, playful way Missguided speaks to its customer. “My audience is the same as their audience and I feel like social media has definitely played a role in this. Our customers are the young, social media girls shopping on their way to school. The great thing is that Missguided is primarily online, so you can be on your way home from school and pick your outfit for your next Friday night out and it’s affordable, amazing clothes,” she said.

Missguided has been known to create buzz by partnering with famous faces, from Nicole Scherzinger to Pamela Anderson, on ad campaigns and capsule collections. The company’s founder and chief executive officer Nitin Passi sees such initiatives as opportunities to engage the customer and gain fashion credibility.

“Jourdan will give us a lot of credibility because she is a supermodel. She created a huge ath-leisure range which we want to keep on doing for a few seasons. She’ll want to wear it out, and give it to her circle of friends, which includes a lot of influencers, so it will work well,” said Passi.

Lon Dunn x Missgided will officially launch on March 11. It will be sold online at the Missguided web site and newly opened retail store at Westfield Stratford.

RELATED STORY: Missguided’s Ascent: Founder Nitin Passi Talks Retail, Launching Men’s Wear, and Teaming With Jourdan Dunn >>