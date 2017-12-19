MILAN — The International Woolmark Prize Tuesday revealed its judges for the global final, taking place Jan. 9 in Florence during the men’s wear international trade show Pitti Uomo.

The jury will include designers Phillip Lim and Manish Malhotra; Fashion Tech Lab founder and chief executive officer Miroslava Duma; Eco-Age founder Livia Firth; Stuart McCullough, managing director of The Woolmark Company; Emanuele Farneti and Nonita Kalra, editors-in-chief of Vogue Italia and Harper’s Bazaar India, respectively; model and actress Amber Valletta; Vogue.com’s chief critic Sarah Mower; Pitti Immagine tutorship director Riccardo Vannetti; Elizabeth Von Guttman, founder of System Magazine and Ever Manifesto; and Julie Davies, general manager processing innovation and education extension at Australian Wool Innovation.

The final will combine men’s wear and women’s wear categories with two winners who will receive 200,000 Australian dollars, or $153,400, to invest in the development of their businesses and gain the opportunity to have their collections distributed by prominent retailers, such as Harvey Nichols in the U.K, L’Eclaireur in Paris and Boon the Shop in South Korea.

The finalists in the men’s wear category are Sixlee from Asia; Blairarchibald from Australia and New Zealand; Matthew Miller from Great Britain; L’Homme Rouge from Europe; Antar Agni from India and Middle East and Dyne from the U.S.

The women’s wear finalists include Kye from Asia; Harman Grubiša from Australia and New Zealand; Le Kilt from Great Britain; David Laport from Europe; Bodice from India and Middle East; and Zaid Affas from the U.S.

As reported, this year, Woolmark Co. will introduce an additional prize, the Innovation Award, launched with Fashion Tech Lab. The goal is to bridge the gap between new technologies, sustainable innovations and luxury fashion as well as educate and empower finalists through a dedicated mentorship program.

The winner of the award for the most innovative approach toward reducing fashion’s environmental and social footprint will receive 100,000 Australian dollars and worldwide promotional support as a prize.