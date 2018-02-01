Sotheby’s will bring Chinese art from the collection of Gerson and Judith Leiber to auction this spring.

As part of the auctioneer’s Asia Week New York sale series, more than 100 pieces from the Leibers’ collection will come under the gavel. The sale is scheduled for March 20, with a public exhibition opening March 15.

Some lots, including a Jin Dynasty tiger-form pillow, will be sold with the corresponding minaudière that they inspired.

Angela McAteer, head of Sotheby’s Chinese Works of Art department in New York, said of the collection: “Colorful, whimsical and vibrant, Mr. and Mrs. Leiber’s unique aesthetics shine through in their personal collection of Chinese art.”

The Leibers commented: “From our very first purchase from a small antiques shop in Budapest in the 1940s to our personal exhibition of Chinese art at our East Hampton museum in 2008, our lives and our work have been inspired by Chinese art. We’ve delighted in the art form’s intricate designs and beautiful motifs for the past 70 years, and we hope that these works of art will bring similar joy.”

The Leiber brand has been experiencing a reinvigorated interest as of late — in mid-2017 the brand’s archives were the subject of a retrospective exhibit at New York’s Museum of Art and Design. The brand has come under the creative guidance of Dee Ocleppo, who unveiled her first revised assortment for the label in June.