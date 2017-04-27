Judith Leiber Couture is collaborating with Papyrus, the Chicago-based social expressions company.

Together, they have developed a card collection replicating 16 of Leiber’s most iconic, signature, crystal evening bags. The Papyrus Designer Collaboration series, which began last year, has previously featured Zang Toi and Lela Rose.

“Each handcrafted card boats up to 1,600 shimmering gems, reflecting the detailed craftsmanship Papyrus cards are known for,” said Diana Ruhl, executive vice president of brand and creative at Papyrus. “In partnering with Judith Leiber Couture, we knew we could create beautiful works of art that reflect the meticulous detail that is evident in every piece of her line.”

Dee Ocleppo, co-owner and creative director for Judith Leiber, added, “Papyrus products have always matched the level of intricacy Judith Leiber Couture is known for.”

A photo of each Judith Leiber bag that inspired each design can be found on the back of the card.

Greeting cards range from $9.95 to $18.95. The cards are available on papyrusonline.com and will be launched at select retailers next month and nationwide in October.