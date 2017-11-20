Judith Ripka is slated to receive today the “Accessory Pioneer Award” at the 2017 Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.

The celebration today at the United Nations will be live-streamed in 144 countries.

This week also marks the introduction of Ripka, the brand’s new 14-karat gold collection that is available exclusively at Lord & Taylor. Also new for the brand is a bedding collection at Bed Bath & Beyond, which is sold under the Judith Ripka Home banner in partnership with Bentex Group.

Ripka is the founder and chief designer of her namesake jewelry brand. Xcel Brands Inc. owns the brand, now 40 years old. In addition to Lord & Taylor and other fine jewelry retailers, the brand has also been sold at QVC for 20 years, where Ripka was the first female jewelry designer to have her own show.

Ripka said, “My hope is that this award inspires young women everywhere to fearlessly pursue their dreams. As the daughter of immigrants, I was raised to believe that I could achieve anything with passionate hard work, a belief in the good of others and recognition of how fortunate I was to be growing up in America.”

Xcel’s chairman and chief executive officer, noted that Ripka transformed her brand from a single retail outlet to a global business that has “achieved over $2 billion in retail sales.”