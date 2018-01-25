Juliette Lewis was busy capturing the scene at the first Acne Studios women’s show to be held during couture week in Paris on Wednesday, before sitting in the front row alongside Sara Forestier, Isabelle Huppert, Stephen Jones and Michel Gaubert.

The actress caught Casey Spooner jumping up on a bench to shake things up. Earlier in the week, he and partner-in-crime Violet Chakchi had joked about wanting to have their own reality TV crew.

“I’m doing the Instagram takeover for Acne Studios,” said Lewis, known for such films as “Cape Fear” and “From Dusk ‘Til Dawn.”

Lewis hinted at further projects with Acne, and then clammed up. In the meantime, she is flying back to Los Angeles to start filming on Monday a screen adaptation of “A Million Little Pieces,” the infamous James Frey book, with Billy Bob Thornton.

Forestier, in a bomber jacket, was also getting ready to get on a plane, to attend the Tribeca Film Festival, for “M,” a love story between an illiterate man and a girl who has a stutter. “The story has been 15 years in the making: it took me eight years to write the script and four years to film it. It’s a bit like Chaplin’s ‘City Lights,’ where he is a tramp who falls in love with a blind girl.”

In the meantime, she’s about to start filming in Belgium, where she plays a prostitute alongside Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi. “I also want do another movie about the Kim Kardashian and Nikky Minaj generation, a new definition of femininity.”

“I only ever do surprises, never projects,” said Huppert, who was spotted at Chanel and Armani Privé earlier in the week. The award-winning actress, who appeared at this year’s Golden Globes award dressed in black in support of the #MeToo movement, smiled her Mona Lisa smile.