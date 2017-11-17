GROUP WORK: Junk Food Clothing and Levi’s just conceived a new retail concept that weaves in basics with the growing trend of personalization.

The 2,700-square-foot story, which rings in its grand opening Friday evening, is called Tees & Jeans and is the product of a group of Junk Food and Levi’s executives working together to create the Abbot Kinney Boulevard space. The concept shop will also include activations set to rotate out on a monthly or quarterly basis featuring Venice locals all the way up to large companies such as Netflix.

“This is a brand new retail concept. It’s a new relationship between Levi’s and Junk Food and it is truly the best ingredients with unlimited possibilities,” said Blair Digiacomo, Junk Food direct-to-consumer concept general manager.

The space, which is a permanent location, includes a merchandise assortment of Junk Food T-shirts in addition to Levi’s classics such as trucker jackets, cut-offs and skirts, among other items.

The space is divided into thirds with the front of the house serving as the place for activations, with the kick-off an homage to the birth of skateboarding and Venice local Craig Stecyk, who wrote and featured in the documentary “Dogtown and Z-Boys.”

From there, shoppers can move to a section of the store with different pieces of clothing where they can make their selections before moving on to the back half for tailoring and customization. About 90 percent of the assortment can be personalized within roughly 20 minutes, Digiacomo said.

The impetus for the concept began with a handful of people from both the Levi’s and Junk Food side.

“We just said, ‘Hey, what could we do in a really great space on Abbot Kinney?’ We have the perfect jeans [and] the perfect Ts. Everyone wears Ts and jeans. Let’s put it together and layer on top this amazing tailor shop and full customization and see where this thing takes us.”

Digiacomo said the model is scalable and could be modified into something as small as a pop-up within a mall to a larger 3,000-square-foot space in other markets.

She said several options have been identified for where to expand next but nothing has been formalized.

“It’s Ts plus jeans, right? So there’s an opportunity to have other things added on, whether it’s another artist, another company or another city,” Digiacomo said. “The whole concept is made to grow in any direction that it will.”

For More West Coast Coverage in WWD:

Bumble Bizz Fetes L.A. Debut With Gwyneth Paltrow, Sara and Erin Foster

CEO TALKS: Darrell Cavens, Zulily

Wildfox Hits Back at H&M with Trademark Infringement Lawsuit