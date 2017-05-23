Fast-fashion e-tailer JustFab and Millennial-focused digital platform Betches are taking their relationship to the next level.

The two companies said in September they were partnering on a number of initiatives that included original content and Betches-curated collections in a deal that would run into this year. Now, JustFab and Betches have released their first merchandise collaboration in a move that had been hinted at last year at the time of the deal’s unveiling.

The collection totals 11 stockkeeping units and consists of graphic T-shirts with sayings such as “But First Champagne” and “Dress Like Everyone’s Watching,” along with tote bags and a tumbler. Everything retails for under $25 and is sold through the JustFab web site.

Traci Inglis, chief marketing officer of JustFab parent TechStyle Fashion Group, said the initial partnership has so far been a success, giving the e-tailer the push to continue building on the deal.

“Our merchandise collaboration with the Betches is the perfect cross-section of humor and fashion, which our customers love,” Inglis said.

While Inglis expressed the company’s interest in seeing more of these collaborations in the future, she declined to say if more are in the works or are slated with the digital publisher.

Betches, based out of New York, has grown a steady following of mostly Millennials who have become fans of the platform’s highly sarcastic, entertaining content. The brand has evolved since its 2011 launch with two books and an online commerce platform called Shop Betches also under its belt. The partnership between the two was seen as a way of helping both expand their respective consumer bases. For Betches, it allowed the publisher to tap into an audience beyond its core on the East and West Coasts, and for JustFab, it gave it greater exposure to Betches’ strong social media following.

