INTO THE WOODS: Justin Timberlake fans can get their hands on new tour merch with the line set to make its way to Los Angeles’ RSVP Gallery Friday.

This would be the first time the gear is being sold outside of concerts for Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods Tour.” The pieces, designed in collaboration with streetwear designer Heron Preston, is priced from $40 to $80 and includes graphic sweatshirts, T-shirts and long-sleeve shirts.

Friday’s release will also include four exclusives cobranded with RSVP Gallery: a T-shirt, hat, hoodie and pair of shorts.

The release comes courtesy of Universal Music Group’s Bravado division, which has pushed more recently to evolve its strategy when it comes to music merchandising and brand management beyond concert halls and into more traditional retail outposts. The strategy is being led by chief executive officer Mat Vlasic.

Bravado most notably was behind the 21-city pop-up event ahead of Kanye West’s Saint Pablo Tour that timed entries for the crowds and lines out the door hoping for limited-edition merchandise. Bravado also worked with Maxfield on a pop-up timed with the 30th anniversary of the Guns N’ Roses “Appetite for Destruction” 30th anniversary that included collaborations with a number of brands, including Off-White, Amiri and Enfants Riches Déprimés. There was also Justin Bieber’s “Purpose the Stadium Tour” merchandise, which popped up in specialty boutiques, such as Storm in Copenhagen and ANSH46 in Rotterdam. Earlier versions of the line were also sold in Barneys New York and Selfridges as Bravado continues to look at how to apply the concept of lifestyle to product not traditionally seen as fashion and only bought and sold during shows.