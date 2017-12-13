HIS AND HERS: The coed juggernaut keeps gathering steam.

One of London’s most anticipated men’s shows, J.W. Anderson, will vacate that calendar from January and shift to a coed display timed with the British capital’s fashion week for women in February.

The fall 2018 collections are to be paraded jointly on Feb. 17, and the London-based brand will stage two shows a year and not four.

In the past month alone, Balenciaga and Salvatore Ferragamo are among brands shifting to a combined women’s and men’s format from next season.

Etro, Dsquared2, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Kenzo, Moschino, Vivienne Westwood, Tom Ford and Cédric Charlier are among others to have already jumped on the bandwagon.

Generally, having one display instead of two per season allows brands to reduce costs, while presenting a cohesive fashion message that works for many labels in an increasingly gender-blurry world — and one increasingly thin on men’s fashion publications.

Prized for his fast-paced shows and daring designs, Anderson was recently honored by the British Fashion Council as British Designer of the Year for Women’s Wear for his J.W. Anderson collection and Accessories Designer of the Year for Loewe during a gala event at Royal Albert Hall.