K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers has a brand new name: Delivering Good.

The charity’s name change reflects both new and continuing efforts to fight poverty and tragedies through the gift and delivery of new products. The re-branding will allow Delivering Good to better communicate its mission of delivering hope and dignity to people in need through community non-profit partners.

For 32 years, the charity has helped millions of kids, adults and families affected by poverty and disaster. Their efforts have resulted in more than $1.6 billion of donated product that has been distributed through a network of community partners. In 2016, nearly 400 companies donated approximately $200 million of new apparel, accessories, shoes, home furnishings, toys, books and other useful items, distributed by over 500 community partners in need.

In April 2014, Kids in Distressed Situations and Fashion Delivers successfully merged. K.I.D.S. was founded in 1985 by children’s industry executives and Fashion Delivers was created in 2005 by adult apparel and home fashions professionals to serve similar purposes.

“As our charity has evolved, we wanted to have a name and brand that could be embraced by our product donors, our financial donors, our community partners and the broader audience of consumers,” said Allan Ellinger, board chairman of Delivering Good and senior managing partner of MMG Advisors Inc.

He said the charity’s programs have expanded to include donations and drives by children, company employees and community groups, among others. “Recently in Los Angeles, our staff was on the ground Delivering Good by personally handing out sandwiches and new socks to homeless men and women. At the other end of the spectrum, we have brands like Bobs from Skechers, who are Delivering Good by donating 8.4 million pairs of children’s shoes over the past six years, with another million pairs this year,” said Ellinger.

The name change will be completed on June 7, when the new web site, delivering-good.org, will go live as part of the charity’s Women of Inspiration luncheon at The Pierre in New York. Designer Tracy Reese, Gaye Dean, marketing director of Target, and Lana Todorovich, president of women’s apparel, will be honored.

Delivering Good’s social media sites are now live: @Delivering Good on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The charity’s current web site, donateproduct.com, will provide updates on the renaming progress until the switch on June 7.

The charity, which helps those in need in all 50 states and outside the U.S., efficiently leverages cash donates to achieve its mission – for every $10 of cash contributed over $100 of donated new product can be provided to kids, adults or families in need. Some companies make product specifically for donation.

The new name and logo for Delivering Good was developed by the design and branding firm of Graj + Gustavsen in New York, which provided its services pro bono. The law firm of Pryor Cashman also supported the rebranding initiative. Milou Gwyn, board of directors vice president led the renaming effort in her role as chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, together with president and chief executive officer Lisa Gurwitch.

