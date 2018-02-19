THE BEAT GOES ON: K-Swiss continues its quest to have its brand appeal to a new generation of sneaker fans with the help of DNCE.

The Los Angeles footwear firm said it had linked with the music group, fronted by Joe Jonas, last summer in a bid to boost the brand’s image among Millennials and Generation Z consumers, while riding the wave of retro Nineties nostalgia. Jonas is joined in the band by Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless, all of whom appear in the K-Swiss advertising.

The campaign continues Thursday with the launch of the company’s Donovan Quest Pack shoe style, which is being sold exclusively through retailer Journeys.

The campaign around the style features DNCE and includes tour footage playing at Journeys stores nationally. The shoe for men and women retails for $74.99 with juniors and kids $59.99 and $49.99, respectively.

For K-Swiss, the company’s work with DNCE is being done in tandem with retailers such as Journeys, and in other cases Footaction or Shoe Palace to help build brand awareness.

Patrick Buchanan, K-Swiss Global Brands global marketing director said at the time of the DNCE deal the point is to work with retailers that already have ties with the new generation of consumers the footwear company aims to make its appeal to. “This is definitely about bringing new people into the brand,” Buchanan said at the time of the deal.

That was followed with the company’s push at ComplexCon in November with a K-Swiss booth that included the launch of two sneaker styles done in partnership with VaynerMedia cofounder and chief executive officer Gary Vaynerchuk in addition to a collaboration with women’s streetwear brand Married to the Mob. Vaynerchuk was part of an additional campaign, Generation-K, that focused on entrepreneurs in their 20s and 30s. The idea being to distinguish the brand in a competitive landscape that oftentimes has the competition tapping star athletes or celebrities in marketing.