ON THE RISE: Kaia Gerber’s ascension continues. The rising model just got a starring role in her first campaign for Chanel, for the house’s spring 2018 handbag campaign.

Gerber features in a series of images shot by Karl Lagerfeld in Gabrielle Chanel’s former apartment, lounging on a suede sofa that belonged to the iconic designer.

The 16 year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who has three million followers on Instagram, has quickly carved her place as the muse of the moment. She has also worked on a capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories for Karl Lagerfeld’s namesake brand, as reported, that will hit stores in the fall.

For her debut runway season last fall, she walked 18 runways, including opening the Chanel spring 2018 ready-to-wear show.