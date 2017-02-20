Adidas has confirmed that a new version of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will drop on Feb. 25.

The new color way – comprised of a black and white Primeknit Upper, an off-white streak emblazoned with a mirrored “SPLY-350 and a semi-translucent rubber sole – retails for $187. The sneaker, part of Kanye West’s collaboration with Adidas Originals, is the second iteration of the Yeezy Boost 350 – a hybrid of Adidas’ Boost and Primeknit technologies infused with West’s aesthetic.

The shoe will hit adidas.com, select Adidas stores, and Yeezy.supply, and in the days leading up to the release, reservations will be offered in-store and via the Adidas Confirmed app.

Most recently, three new colorways of the Boost 350 V2’s came out on Nov. 23 of last year – two days before Black Friday. They included pairs with either a tran, red or green contrast stripe. Sept. 24 saw the release of the “Beluga” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which has a gray Primeknit upper and bright red contrast stripe.