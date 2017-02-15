The anticipation for Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 show is riding high among fashion week-goers. The show, which is taking place at Pier 59 (way more convenient than last season’s Roosevelt Island venue), had scores of fans and paparazzi waiting out front. And while it took team WWD 30 minutes to get through four different security checkpoints, all seems calmer and more organized than West’s September show, which saw the likes of fainting models and peeved guests.

Upon getting through the checkpoints, guests such as Emmanuelle Alt, Maria Duenas Jacobs and Jim Nelson were ushered through to the pitch black venue. Guests used their iPhones to help guide the way.

Maybe Kanye will show us the light.